Apollo Hospitals shifts capex focus on delay in digital unit's fund-raising

A delay in finding an investor for Apollo HealthCo is driving a subtle change in Apollo Hospitals Enterprise’s capital expenditure (capex) strategy. The company is focusing more on brownfield expansion than entering new markets, according to management commentary given after its March 2022 quarter earnings. Apollo aims to build a 650-bed facility at a recently acquired partly constructed structure in Chennai's OMR Road. Additionally, the company plans to add 200-300 beds in Bengaluru. A few months back, after the December 2021 quarter had ended, it had laid out plans to add 2,000 beds in key locations. The company retains its objective of growing...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Rate hike looming, heat is on retail investors
May 26, 2022 / 06:26 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: A midcap in spotlight, warning for stock market, Modi’s three Ts in Tokyo, Start-Up Street and moreRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers