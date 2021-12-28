An uneven multi-speed economic recovery to continue in 2022

Representative Image: Shutterstock

As the year 2021 draws to a close, Indian economy is gradually emerging out of the COVID-19 pandemic induced negative shock. GDP went past its pre-pandemic level in the second quarter of the current fiscal year, as mobility levels improved on falling infection rates and improving vaccination coverage. This recovery is expected to strengthen over the second half of the year, helped by demand conditions improving. However, the pandemic resurgence risk has come to the fore again with a new...