Algo Rhythm | Why do institutions run algos?

Representative image

Algo or Algorithms are a set of rules programmed to generate a signal or an action. Algo trading is also called Automatic trading, Robo trading or black-box trading. Algo Trading / Algorithmic Trading is the process of generating profits in the financial markets by establishing entry, exit and stop-loss signals through various algorithms. Algos perform repeatable tasks better than humans. They lack emotions like greed, fear, and anxiety. Algos will include various other aspects like timing, quantity, Trailing Stop loss and many...