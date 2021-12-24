MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 800/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

Algo Rhythm | Why do institutions run algos?

Today more than 50 percent of trading volumes in Indian markets are triggered by Algos, while it is more than 75 percent in the US. India has emerged as one of the fastest growing algo markets in the world  

Ashok Devanampriya
December 24, 2021 / 09:15 AM IST
Algo Rhythm | Why do institutions run algos?

Representative image

Algo or Algorithms are a set of rules programmed to generate a signal or an action. Algo trading is also called Automatic trading, Robo trading or black-box trading.   Algo Trading / Algorithmic Trading is the process of generating profits in the financial markets by establishing entry, exit and stop-loss signals through various algorithms. Algos perform repeatable tasks better than humans. They lack emotions like greed, fear, and anxiety. Algos will include various other aspects like timing, quantity, Trailing Stop loss and many...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Omicron casts a long shadow over economy

    Dec 23, 2021 / 03:55 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: RBI policy decoupling, Zee to unlock value, the booster dose buzz, FMCG’s Achilles heel, and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers