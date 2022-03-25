Algo Rhythm | Drawdowns are inevitable, trade so you live to fight another day

In the previous article in Algo Rhythm, we discussed the core key performance indicator (KPI) of back testing, Maximum Drawdown. In this article, we will do a deep dive into the concept of drawdown and the underwater equity curve. (image) Underwater equity curve traces the most stressful aspect when it comes to trading in derivative markets. It is the equity curve which illustrates how negative is your portfolio compared to the initial capital levels. The longer it remains underwater, higher the...