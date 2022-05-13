Algo Learn | Psychology of an Algo Trader

Representative image

Algorithms do not have a psychological or an emotional side to them. Therefore, algo trading is emotionless. That can be one view. But who designs and controls these algorithms? Humans, of course. That brings in emotions into the picture for an algo trader as well. Algorithm design and implementation are tough tasks. Following the same rules of the algorithm and following the model consistently over a long period is more difficult. Having a smoother equity curve in the backtest is always...