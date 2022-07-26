A relook at RBI's extraordinary steps in 2013 to stabilise rupee

In the wake of recent volatility in our currency markets, some commentators have – somewhat prematurely - recalled the extraordinary steps taken by RBI in 2013. To recap, post the taper tantrum of mid-2013, besides other steps, the RBI announced two special swap windows in September 2013. First, it offered to swap US$ raised by banks from foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) deposits of maturity 3-year and above into INR, at a concessional rate of 3.5% p.a., about 3.0% cheaper than...