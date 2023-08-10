English
    A downgrade, resilient jobs, incoming higher inflation: How should market read them all?

    Consensus for the US economy has moved from a mild recession to a soft landing or a no-landing-at all scenario, encouraging investors to take on more risk

    Ajay Bagga
    August 10, 2023 / 07:14 AM IST
    A downgrade, resilient jobs, incoming higher inflation: How should market read them all?

    Fitch’s downgrade won’t have much of a long-lasting, negative impact on the economy, the government’s ability to borrow, nor the safety asset perception of US Treasuries

    Highlights The US Gross domestic product gains have averaged 2.2 percent annualized for the first half of 2023 Fitch Ratings downgraded the US’ credit rating last week, following through on a warning initiated at the height of the debt-ceiling drama in May Interest rate actions will continue to be guided by incoming economic data such as non-farm payrolls and the Consumer Price Index (CPI) The good news is that headline CPI at 3 percent in June is now below the wage growth run...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers