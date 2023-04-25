A case for RBI to pivot on repo rate

Will the RBI hike again? Well, it can’t be ruled out completely, but it looks highly unlikely

The fiscal year 2022-23 concluded with the defining feature being high inflation and rising interest rates. Inflation, as measured by consumer price index (CPI), averaged at 6.7 percent year-on-year (yoy) in FY23, the highest in nine years. Starting from a low base in FY23, the Reserve Bank of India delivered the steepest-ever hikes in the repo rate in a financial year. The repo rate moved up by cumulative 250 basis points (bps) from 4 percent to 6.5 percent. One basis...