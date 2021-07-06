A $140bn asset sale: the investors cashing in on Big Oil’s push to net zero

Anjli Raval in London One company’s transition away from fossil fuels is another’s opportunity to double down. Under intense pressure from investors and activists to take more action on climate change, some of the world’s biggest oil and gas companies are putting billions of dollars’ worth of assets up for sale. Watching from a distance are people like Brian Gilvary, the head of Ineos Energy, an arm of the private UK chemicals company. As many energy companies try to shift from oil...