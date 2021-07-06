A $140bn asset sale: the investors cashing in on Big Oil’s push to net zero
The pressure on listed oil majors could have unintended consequences if production passes to private or state-owned companies
Jul 6, 2021 / 01:38 PM IST
Anjli Raval in London
One company’s transition away from fossil fuels is another’s opportunity to double down.
Under intense pressure from investors and activists to take more action on climate change, some of the world’s biggest oil and gas companies are putting billions of dollars’ worth of assets up for sale.
Watching from a distance are people like Brian Gilvary, the head of Ineos Energy, an arm of the private UK chemicals company. As many energy companies try to shift from oil...