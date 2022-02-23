5G tech and how it differs from the current technology

Abhishek Sinha Fifth-generation mobile technology called 5G is a natural progression to the next phase of mobile networking technology. The telecom industry's evolution from 4G to 5G offers a promising future with faster download speeds and real-time data sharing. Besides the obvious advantage of high speed, 5G has other benefits over 4G, such as low latency, capacity for a larger number of connected devices, and improved efficiency. The biggest differentiator of 5G will be as a gateway for the transformative...