5 exciting new watches worth saving up for

Breitling Top Time Deus

Most collaborations between watch brands and carmakers/allied enterprises pretty much fall flat, but the Breitling Top Time Deus is not one of them. The Top Time Deus, the third release from the Swiss watchmaker and the Australian custom motorcycle and surf outfitter, has an arresting black dial with contrasting ‘squircle’ (almost square, not quite round) subdials that evoke vintage dashboard gauges, and a blazing red centrepiece chrono hand that is shaped like a lightning bolt. The 41mm watch’s engine happens to be the extremely capable Breitling Manufacture Calibre 01, and it looks particularly fetching in a stainless-steel bracelet.

EURO 7,950

Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Le Mans Special

You might be disgustingly rich, but that doesn’t mean you could get your hands on one of these (or, for that matter, most Rolexes). But that also doesn’t mean you can’t lust after Rolex’s tribute to its longstanding association with the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the world’s greatest endurance race that turned 100 last month. This new version of Rolex’s storied chronograph gets a reverse panda dial that seeks inspiration from the reference 6263, or "The Paul Newman Daytona”. The actor, style icon, and racer is an intrinsic part of Rolex’s connection with motorsport and featured on the starting grid at Le Mans in 1979. The watch, made of 18 carat white gold, features a Cerachrom bezel in black ceramic, with the number ‘100’ in red on the tachymetric scale evoking the race’s centenary. The calibre 4132 allows the hours of chronograph function to be measured over 24 hours instead of the model’s usual 12.

$54,000

Seiko 5 Sports SRPK17 55th Anniversary Limited Edition

Every watch enthusiast has a Seiko 5, or two, or five. Possibly the world’s best everyday watch, the Seiko 5 line delivers on quality, features bullet-proof movements, and is big on value. Seiko’s most recent addition to the line is the 55th anniversary limited edition that stays true to the design codes of the first ever 5 Sports watch. The 39.5mm case retains the popular tonneau-shape, a hidden crown, and the bi-directional bezel. The applied hour indices get a LumiBrite coating; the red lollipop central seconds hand looks lovely and so does the vintage Seiko 5 logo at 12 o’ clock. With 100m of water resistance, you can even wear it to the pool. What’s under the hood? The industrious and dependable Seiko Calibre 4R36 automatic movement that is produced in-house and has a power reserve of 41 hours.

EURO 410

Tissot Sideral

The Tissot Sideral has been among the coolest watches of the year so far. The original Sideral, a '70s star, was the world’s first fibreglass watch and it arrived on the scene with a smashing yellow rubber strap and an innovative fastening system – both of these advances have defined the design language of the line. Over 40 years later, Tissot has used forged carbon for the case and the watch now comes with three perforated rubber straps – in yellow, red, and blue – with the signature bracelet fastening system. The watch gets the Powermatic 80 Nivachron movement and a new skeletonized rotor and is water resistant up to 300 metres.

EURO 1,075

Carl F Bucherer Heritage Chronometer Celebration

The Heritage Chronometer Celebration, from a fabled but under-appreciated watchmaker, is our kind of dress watch. The new collection, available in two different metals and four alternative dial configurations, is inspired by the Vintage Chronometer, a 1960s’ bestseller for Bucherer. The new Chronometer’s design exhibits a kind of restrained elegance and a minimalist aesthetic: beveled edges on the squared off hands and index markers create a three-dimensional effect; the second hand is tipped with a bright red arrow, like in the original, and the mesh bracelet lends the watch a charming, authentic touch. The watch is powered by the CFB 1965.1 caliber with COSC chronometer certification.

Rs 6,24,000 (stainless steel) and Rs 21,00,000 (18ct rose gold)