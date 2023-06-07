World Food Safety Day 2023: Blockchain, agritech, oversight - steps and challenges to ensure 'Food Standards Save Lives’

Almond sorting at Farmley. (Picture courtesy of Farmley)

Food safety encompasses all practices and measures around the preparation, handling, and storage of food to maintain its quality and prevent contamination. It becomes particularly important in India due to the labour-intensive nature of many food industries.

To be sure, there have been some recent advances towards food safety like rapid detection and DNA sequencing techniques that can swiftly and accurately identify food-borne pathogens and pollutants. “Blockchain technology can trace food from farm to fork and identify contamination sources. Emerging food-borne infections like Cyclospora and Vibrio parahaemolyticus have created new food safety issues. To understand and control these infections, research continues,” says Dr Rachna Dave, CEO and founder, MicroGO, a R&D based manufacturing company that focuses on hand hygiene in the food industry.

Food safety aspects

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), develops science-based regulations for the management of food from its manufacture to its trade. “The practical implementation of food safety in India can be best done by making the certification of FSSAI mandatory for everyone in the food-related industry. Once all food manufacturers, processors, and distributors come under the wing of FSSAI, they can be monitored more efficiently through regular checks and updates. India has a long way to go to achieve 100 percent food safety but it’s a continuous process,” concludes Shammi Agarwal, director, Pansari Group, which makes bags and sacks for transporting and storing food including rice.

We spoke to people in food processing and packaging industries, to understand the challenges and importance of maintaining food standards in the Indian context.

The Concept

We are what we eat. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that globally approximately 600 million – almost 1 in 10 – individuals get food-borne diseases, resulting in 4.2 million deaths per year.

“In a country like India with low awareness and education levels, a high willingness to adulterate and with India being touted as the lifestyle disease capital of the world, food safety is even more important,” says Akshaye Jalan, founder and CEO, Xume, an AI powered personalized grocery scoring and recommendation platform.

Mainak Sarkar, co-founder and CEO, Explorex, a food-tech start-up, adds, “With the Indian food and beverage industry going through a transition, the consumer has been placed at the epicentre. This has given birth to the need for an all-round approach towards food safety which includes health, sanitation, food security and stakeholder participation.”

India Connect

Implementing food safety practices in India requires a multi-faceted approach involving various stakeholders, including government agencies, food businesses, consumers, and communities.

“Firstly, increased access to affordable automation solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) can greatly contribute to the effective implementation of food safety measures. Automation streamlines processes, enhances efficiency, and enables businesses to maintain high standards of food safety. Secondly, industry-specific training focused on the best practices for food safety, both from India and around the world, should be made available. This training equips professionals in the food industry with the necessary knowledge and skills to ensure food safety at every step of the supply chain,” explains Akash Sharma, CEO and co-founder, Farmley, a nuts brand.

Among its food safety solutions, Merck Life Science in India offers a platform for testing for food pathogens. “Our objective is to equip professionals with the necessary expertise, tools, and technology to enhance food safety practices and contribute to the overall well-being of consumers,” says Dr Veena Panicker, head -BioMonitoring, Merck Life Science, India.

Do it Right

Food safety standards include “practices, regulations, and systems implemented throughout the entire food supply chain, from production to consumption, to stop contamination, uphold hygiene, and maintain the nutritional value of food,” says Jatin Takkar, head - product safety and regulations, Siegwerk India, a firm that makes printing inks and coatings for packaging applications.

"Due to the country's enormous population and varied food production and distribution systems, food safety is extremely important in India. To safeguard public health, avoid food-borne illnesses, and preserve consumer confidence in the food supply chain, food safety must be ensured," says Takkar.

Improper food safety practices can affect how your genes function, leading to health issues that can extend across generations. Epigenetics refers to changes in gene expression that occur without altering the underlying DNA sequence.

“Food safety should lead to a diet that is healthy for your body. Here, it is important to note that what is healthy for you may not be optimal for another person’s body. This is because the differences in the DNA among humans lead to nutrients being absorbed, metabolized, processed, and eliminated differently. So, this calls for a personalized nutritional strategy, considering your genetic makeup, to ensure good health and well-being,” says Deepika Suresh, Genomics Specialist and Chief of Staff, Xcode Life, a DNA data upload site.

Theme Cues

The 2023 theme for World Food Safety Day is ‘Food Standards Save Lives.’ This theme “highlights the essential role of food standards in ensuring everyone can access safe and nutritious food. Adhering to these standards can reduce the risks associated with foodborne illnesses and improve individuals' overall health and well-being,” says Manas Madhu, co-founder, Beyond Snack, a plant-based savoury snacks brand.

Food standards encompass guidelines and regulations established by governing bodies to ensure the quality, safety, and labelling of food products. Sanandan Sudhir, founder and CEO, On2Cook, a smart cooking device firm says, “This theme emphasizes the need to adhere to these standards across the entire food supply chain, from production to consumption... It serves as a powerful reminder that maintaining elevated food standards is not only crucial for individual well-being but also profoundly impacts public health, ultimately saving lives.”

Challenges

India has a complex food production and supply chain system. From agricultural practices, harvesting, processing, packaging, and transportation to retailing, there are numerous points in the chain where contamination can occur. The F&B industry includes a highly unorganized segment, where approximately 70 percent of operators are unregistered. This segment often faces challenges in maintaining food quality and adhering to food safety standards.

“Food safety licences are legal requirements that ensure compliance with food safety regulations and standards. Then there are challenges related to food adulteration merely to increase profits or deceive consumers which eventually compromise food safety and consumer trust. Consumer education and awareness programs too are crucial to empower individuals to make informed choices and demand safe food. To address these challenges, creating skilled manpower in the F&B industry becomes crucial for following food safety practices and standards. Equipping food handlers with the required skills and implementing proper food safety measures will help in improving the overall quality and safety of the food they handle,” says Pradeep Shetty, President, Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India.

Tech Talk

Agritech solutions can play a pivotal role in enhancing food safety practices in India. By leveraging technological advancements, such as digital platforms, sensor-based systems, and data analytics, agritech can enable efficient monitoring and regulation of food safety standards throughout the agricultural and food supply chains.

“We should provide training and education to food handlers and agrarian practitioners on safe food handling practices, personal hygiene, and sanitation. It is essential to make them aware of optimised storage practices, refrigeration, and transportation conditions to prevent microbial growth and contamination. Engaging local communities in promoting food safety practices through workshops, campaigns, and community events will ensure food security in such a multi-faceted society,” says Raj Yadav, CEO and founder, Gramik, a peer agri-commerce platform.