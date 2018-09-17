Work RSS does is incomparable : Mohan Bhagwat at RSS conclave

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological fountainhead of the ruling BJP, began a three-day conclave on September 17 with an aim to engage with a cross section of people and present its perspective on future of the country.

On the first day of the conclave, "Bhavishya Ka Bharat An RSS Perspective", Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat said the event was being organised so that people could understand the organisation.

Bhagwat, spoke on a variety of issues, including the freedom movement. "Congress played a big role in freedom movement and gave India many great personalities," he said.

"The work RSS does is incomparable," he added. Almost all major opposition parties gave the conclave a miss though the RSS had invited them.