you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2020 07:06 AM IST | Source: PTI

Will provide relaxations in some districts from April 20 in MP: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Madhya Pradesh government will provide some relaxations amidst the coronavirus lockdown in certain districts of the state from April 20, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

He said districts like Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain and others which are affected by the coronavirus spread will be exempted from easing of any norms.

"We are going to start economic activities from April 20 under the guidelines of the Centre. Several activities including construction and repairing of roads, labour work under the MGNREGA are going to be started," the CM said in his video address to the state.

Chouhan said that activities related to the agriculture and procurement of wheat have been started.

"We have told industries to resume operations as per the Centre's guidelines," he said while clarifying that no relaxations would be given in Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain and other cities affected most by the coronavirus infection.

More than ten cases were reported from at least 12 districts in Madhya Pradesh.

Of the total 1407 COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh, Indore has reported 890 cases and Bhopal 214.

First Published on Apr 20, 2020 06:48 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Shivraj Singh Chouhan

