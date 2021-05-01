Will deliver 120 metric tonnes of oxygen to Delhi by May 2: Indian Railways

The Indian Railways will deliver 120 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen in six tankers from Durgapur, West Bengal in the next 24 hours, the Ministry of Railways said on May 1.

Apart from Delhi, Telangana will also receive 124.26 metric tonnes of oxygen by May 2, Suneet Sharma, Chairman of Railway Board said.

The national carrier also said it is currently operating its third Oxygen Express train carrying 30.6 MT liquid medical oxygen in two tankers to Haryana from Angul.

A train to Jabalpur carrying 22.19 metric tonne oxygen is also on its way from Rourkela and is expected to reach Jabalpur by May 1. Uttar Pradesh will also receive its eighth Oxygen Express train from Bokaro carrying 44.88 metric tonne oxygen in three tankers.

Sharma also said that the Indian Railways will ensure that oxygen reaches wherever necessary in the minimum possible time.