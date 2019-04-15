App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2019 10:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Why Congress proposed 4-3 formula for alliance with AAP? Ajay Maken explains

Maken analysis in essence is based on the vote share and seats (wards) won by Congress and AAP in the municipal polls.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The 4-3 formula suggested by Congress to AAP for an alliance in Delhi is based on the results of the 2017 municipal elections, former Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken explained Monday, hours after Rahul Gandhi accused Arvind Kejriwal of taking a "U Turn" on the issue. After Gandhi tweeted that the doors for a tie-up were open although time is running out, Maken on the social media platform explained how the Congress party's formula came about.

"Why 4-3 formula between AAP-INC?" Maken tweeted along with charts to explain the rationale behind the formula based on the 2017 municipal poll results.

His analysis in essence is based on the vote share and seats (wards) won by Congress and AAP in the municipal polls.

As per Maken's charts, Congress won 31 seats and AAP won 49 seats, polling 21 per cent and 26 per cent votes, respectively, in the elections for three municipal corporations in Delhi.

Further, as per vote share of Congress (21 per cent), he calculated the seat share of the party for Lok Sabha polls to be 3.13 approximated to 3.

The AAP's seat share for Lok Sabha thus comes to be 3.87 per cent approximated to 4.

Also, as per number of seats won (31), the party's seat share for Lok Sabha polls comes around 2.71 approximated to 3. The AAP's seat share based on 49 wards won by it, is calculated to 4.29 per cent or 4.

The AAP has so far refused to accept the 4-3 formula floated by the Congress, demanding alliance in Haryana and Chandigarh as well for the Lok Sabha election.

The Bharatiya Janata Party had handed down a humiliating defeat to both Congress and AAP in the municipal polls, winning 184 of the 272 wards in three municipal corporations.
First Published on Apr 15, 2019 10:25 pm

tags #AAP #Ajay Maken #Congress #Current Affairs #Delhi #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

