you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2019 06:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

West Bengal created 9 lakh employment opportunities in FY19: Amit Mitra

In his Budget speech, Mitra said the country is still suffering from the "hasty and improper" implementation of the GST, and the "shock" of demonetisation.

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra on Monday said the state has been able to create around nine lakh employment opportunities during the 2018-19 fiscal.

"Despite this, till now, the state has been able to create 9.05 lakh employment opportunities," Mitra said. Presenting a Rs 2.37 lakh-crore state budget with a Rs 9-crore deficit, he alleged that every institution in the country -- the CBI, ED, RBI, National Statistical Commission, Supreme Court as well as free press -- were under threat. The minister said the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is set to touch Rs 11,55,000 crore during the current fiscal, attaining the "number one" position in the country.

He said that while India's industrial growth stood at 5.54 per cent in 2017-18, West Bengal recorded a growth of 16.29 per cent. Revenue deficit of the state as a percentage of GSDP came down to 0.96 per cent in 2017-18 from 3.75 per cent in 2010-11.

Mitra said own tax collection grew to Rs 57,700 crore in 2017-18 from Rs 21,128 crore in 2010-11, he said.

He also proposed to give full exemption to the tea gardens from payment of education cess and rural employment cess for the next two financial years.

Meanwhile, holding placards, members of the Congress and the CPI(M) shouted slogans from the well of the House, demanding higher dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees.
First Published on Feb 4, 2019 06:32 pm

tags #Amit Mitra #Business #Current Affairs #Economy #GST #India #west bengal

