Weather is bad: Pilot of Ghatkopar plane crash to ATC

According to sources, Captain PS Rajput of King Air C-90 aircraft had informed the Juhu ATC about the rough weather conditions before it crashed down in Ghatkopar, killing four crew members and a construction worker last week.

Preliminary investigation revealed about the contact between the pilot and the ATC and mentioned that the pilot was in touch with the ATC for about 44 minutes before crossing over to Vashi creek. It also stated that the plane was flying at a very low altitude than required.

As per a report by India Today, the following conversation took place between the ATC and the pilot at 118.1 MHz:

ATC to Captain PS Rajput: "You are on Mumbai airport approach path, turn right for landing."

(Captain Rajput repeated the instructions and on affirmation from ATC, Mumbai)

Captain Rajput to ATC gave affirmation but cited rough weather conditions: "Yes, the weather is bad."

ATC asked the pilot to turn right for the Juhu aerodrome when pilot mentioned about the rough weather conditions. This was the last contact made by the plane to the ATC after which despite several attempts, the ATC could not contact the plane. Immediately all the agencies were alerted to prepare for rescue and search for the plane. Within a span of few seconds, the aircraft was located in Ghatkopar.

Investigators felt that the plane’s altimeter gave up due to which the pilots flew at low altitude. It was then that the aircraft would have hit some tree or building leading to a puncture in the aircraft and eventually, lost control over the engines. Aircraft Accident Investigation Board officials collected a tree branch few meters away from the spot where the aircraft crashed.