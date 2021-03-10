English
Wall Street opens higher on tepid inflation data

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 74.2 points, or 0.23 percent, at the open to 31906.96.

Reuters
March 10, 2021 / 08:18 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Major U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Wednesday after data showed underlying consumer prices remained tepid in February, easing concerns about a spike in inflation as an economic recovery gathers momentum.

The S&P 500 rose 16.5 points, or 0.43 percent, at the open to 3891.99, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 160.9 points, or 1.23 percent, to 13234.733 at the opening bell.

 
#Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News
Mar 10, 2021 08:17 pm

