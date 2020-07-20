App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 03:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vikas Dubey's post-mortem report says he died of excessive blood loss

Dubey succumbed to the injuries sustained in a police encounter in the Sachendi area on the outskirts of Kanpur on July 10.

PTI
Image from the encounter site of gangster Vikas Dubey (Courtesy: ANI)
Image from the encounter site of gangster Vikas Dubey (Courtesy: ANI)

Slain gangster Vikas Dubey's post-mortem report, which was put in the public domain on Monday, confirmed that he had died of excessive blood loss. The autopsy findings confirmed that the dreaded gangster had received three bullet injuries.

Dubey succumbed to the injuries sustained in a police encounter in the Sachendi area on the outskirts of Kanpur on July 10.

The post-mortem was performed by a panel of three senior doctors and the entire process was videographed.

Close

According to the post-mortem report, there were a total of 10 wounds on Dubey's body, said an official on the condition of anonymity.

related news

"Six were entry and exit wounds of bullets, while the four other wounds were on the right side of the body," he said.

These wounds on the head, elbow, ribs and abdomen were due to falling on the ground after Dubey was shot thrice, the official added.

The first bullet pierced through the right shoulder, while the other two went through the left side of his chest, he said.

Dubey also had a small wound and swelling on his head and his elbow was bruised.

He had a slightly deeper wound and swelling in the stomach.

"The post-mortem report, however, does not mention any blackening," the official said and added, due to this, it could not be deciphered from how much distance the firing was done on Vikas."

Dubey, the prime accused in the killing of eight policemen in Kanpur's Bikru village on July 3, was gunned down in an encounter on July 10.
First Published on Jul 20, 2020 03:35 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Kanpur #Uttar Pradesh #Uttar Pradesh Police #Vikas Dubey

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.