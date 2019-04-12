App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 12, 2019 02:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vijay Mallya renews application for appeal against extradition

The 63-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss failed in his first attempt at an application seeking "leave to appeal" in the court last Friday and had five business days to renew that application to seek a brief oral hearing before a High Court judge, where his lawyers will further plead his case against being extradited to India.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya has submitted a "renewal application" in the UK High Court, making another attempt at appealing against his extradition to India to face fraud and money laundering charges amounting to Rs 9,000 crores.

The 63-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss failed in his first attempt at an application seeking "leave to appeal" in the court last Friday and had five business days to renew that application to seek a brief oral hearing before a High Court judge, where his lawyers will further plead his case against being extradited to India.

"A renewal form has been received and will be listed in due course," a High Court official said on Friday.

UK home secretary Sajid Javid had signed off on a Westminster Magistrates' Court order for Mallya to be extradited to face the Indian courts back in February. Mallya then filed an application for permission to appeal against that decision in the High Court, which was refused by Justice William Davis, giving him a week to apply for “oral consideration” via a renewal application.

related news

The case will now be listed in the coming weeks for a hearing before a judge, where Mallya's legal team and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) – arguing on behalf of the Indian government – will go head to head to reiterate factors for and against the businessman's extradition to Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai.

As per legal procedure in the UK, Mallya's first written "leave to appeal” application had been passed on Justice Davis, who was to make a decision on the basis of papers submitted and rejected that application "on papers".

A judge must now decide following an “oral consideration” in coming weeks if Mallya's appeal can proceed to a full hearing.

Meanwhile, the businessman remains on bail on an extradition warrant executed by Scotland Yard in April 2017. At the end of a year-long extradition trial at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London last December, Judge Emma Arbuthnot had ruled that the “flashy” billionaire had a "case to answer" in the Indian courts.

The judge found there was "clear evidence of dispersal and misapplication of the loan funds" and accepted a prima facie case of fraud and a conspiracy to launder money against Mallya, as presented by the CPS on behalf of the Indian authorities.

The court had also dismissed any bars to extradition on the grounds of the prison conditions under which the businessman would be held, as the judge accepted the Indian government's assurances that he would receive all necessary medical care at Barrack 12 in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail.
First Published on Apr 12, 2019 02:36 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Current Affairs #India #Vijay Mallya

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Student of the Year 2 trailer: Love, drama, action; has everything to ...

Game of Thrones: For Maisie Williams aka Arya Stark, PIGS were more im ...

Student of The Year 2 trailer launch LIVE updates: Welcome the brand n ...

Student of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff is back with another powerful dial ...

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni to pay a hefty price for arguing with the umpires o ...

Student of the Year 2: Karan Johar present another remake of iconic so ...

Sara Ali Khan is missing her mom while wandering on the streets of New ...

Vogue BFF's: Ishaan Khatter is embarrassed as he strips on Neha Dhupia ...

The Tashkent Files movie review: We are surprised it didn't catch Elec ...

Laakhon Mein Ek Season 2 Review: Shweta Tripathi's Medical Journey is ...

Ally Shiv Sena Advises BJP to "Speak Less" on Rafale Deal to Avoid Mor ...

Ayushmann Khurrana Scouts Musical Talent Through Jam Sessions

Indians Desperately Want Google to Answer How to Remove Voting Ink as ...

India to Host Australia For Three ODIs in January 2020

Preliminary Inquiry Against Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh in DA Case C ...

Audience Went Into Depression After Watching 'Tubelight,' Says Salman ...

Acer Updates Gaming Portfolio With Predator Helios 700, Predator Orion ...

Airbus vs Boeing at the World Trade Organization: Only the Lawyers Win

Army veterans urge President Ram Nath Kovind to stop politicians from ...

Election Commission bans NaMo TV from airing political content

Bihar records lowest voter turnout with 50%, WB tops with 81% in phase ...

Not approaching politics as a star, says Congress' candidate Urmila Ma ...

Explainer: What are electoral bonds?

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex gains 80 points, Nifty above 11,600 led ...

SpiceJet shares surge on plans to induct 16 Boeing aircraft

Rupee snaps 3-day gaining streak, opens at 69.08 a dollar

Macquarie expects FIIs inflows to stay in H2, but no significant upsid ...

Andhra Pradesh polls: High stakes brawl-ridden battle sees Election Co ...

Julian Assange's journey from a talk in Sweden to a 7-year stay at Ecu ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Naxals disrupt polling in Chhattisgarh, Andhr ...

Student of the Year 2 trailer: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutar ...

Disney Plus streaming service confirmed for 12 Nov, subscriptions star ...

Champions League: Vintage Arsenal show collective flair to suffocate l ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

Sudha Menon, author of Feisty at Fifty, on the importance of writing f ...

Jet Airways grounds services to Kolkata, Pune among other destinations ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.