Last Updated : Jul 12, 2020 10:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vadodara police arrest Shubham Mishra for 'abusive, threatening' viral video in which he threatens to rape comedian Agrima Joshua

In Mishra's video, he can be heard hurling abuses and threatening Joshua for 'insulting' Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj during a show

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Vadodara police on July 12 arrested Shubham Mishra, whose video of him abusing and sending rape threats to comedian Agrima Joshua, had caused a furor on social media.

"Vadodara City Police took suo moto action in respect of an abusive, threatening video which was uploaded and shared on Social media by Shubham Mishra. We have detained him and initiated legal process for registration of FIR against him under relevent section of IPC and IT act (sic)," the city police tweeted.

In Mishra's video, he can be heard hurling abuses and threatening Joshua for 'insulting' Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj during a show. Earlier, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had asked Maharashtra Cyber Cell to verify the video and Mumbai Police to "take appropriate legal action against the person in the video as per rules".

Close
In his tweet, Deshmukh had also said Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj taught people to respect women. "But if someone using/threatening the wrong language about women, then there is a law for them (sic)," the state home minister had said.
First Published on Jul 12, 2020 10:38 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

