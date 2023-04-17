Upskilling helped 80% IT professionals future-proof their jobs, survey finds

As per the World Economic Forum, over 50 percent of the global workforce will need to be reskilled by 2030.

More than 80 percent of IT industry professionals who undertook upskilling programmes were able to future-proof their careers, an Emeritus India Impact Survey found.

A 2023 report published by Deloitte found that with emerging technologies transforming workplaces globally, a skill gap would be inevitable. However, as per the recently released survey that was conducted in 2022, professionals from the software and IT services industry greatly benefitted from skills and training they could apply to their jobs through upskilling programmes.

As per the World Economic Forum, with existing job roles constantly evolving while new ones are emerging, over 50 percent of the global workforce -- which is close to a billion people – will need to be reskilled by 2030. This is reflected in the increasing interest among professionals and companies in the domains of software and IT services, as well as technology and innovation to upskill themselves, as per the findings of the Emeritus India Impact Survey 2022.

Among all the industries, the technology sector emerged as the largest industry witnessing upskilling demand, the report found. As many as 80 percent of the surveyed professionals in the technology and innovation industry reportedly picked up valuable tools and strategies that they could immediately apply to their work. Another 87 percent said that the programmes provided them with the skills and training needed to advance in their career.

Of the surveyed professionals, two in three said they were able to build the confidence needed to move ahead on the corporate ladder through upskilling and also claimed that the knowledge, skills, tools and strategies they learnt from such programmes helped future-proof their careers.

Commenting on the findings of the survey, Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus, said, “With today’s rapidly evolving technology landscape which is revolutionising every field and giving way to new roles, reskilling and upskilling are the key to every company and individual’s growth. It is heartening for us to see from the Emeritus India Impact Survey that the number of professionals gaining an edge from upskilling programmes in technology and IT services is sharply rising.”