Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates: High tides hit Mumbai, 4 feared drowned off Juhu beach

Jun 13, 2023 / 10:37 am

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates: Coastal areas along Gujarat are on orange alert for Cyclone Biparjoy with an expected landfall on June 15. Biparjoy, so far, has seen two stages of acceleration: Between June 6 and 7 its wind speed saw a jump from 55 kmph to 139 kmph, which has now reportedly increased to 195 kmph.

--- Experts term Biparjoy's intensification as worrying

--- Biparjoy was fuelled by an unusually warm Arabian Sea

-- Biparjoy has been a Category 1 cyclone (hurricane

strength) for 126 hours, the longest longest duration for an Arabian Sea cyclone with at least category 1 strength