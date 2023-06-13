English
    Jun 13, 2023 / 10:37 am

    Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates: High tides hit Mumbai, 4 feared drowned off Juhu beach

    Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates: Cyclone Biparjoy's severe intensification is causing high tides along the Dwarka coast in Gujarat , and Mumbai. Saurashtra and Kutch coasts have been put on high alert. The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the seas off the coast of Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Lakshadweep.

    Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates: Coastal areas along Gujarat are on orange alert for Cyclone Biparjoy with an expected landfall on June 15. Biparjoy, so far, has seen two stages of acceleration: Between June 6 and 7 its wind speed saw a jump from 55 kmph to 139 kmph, which has now reportedly increased to 195 kmph.

    --- Experts term Biparjoy's intensification as worrying
    --- Biparjoy was fuelled by an unusually warm Arabian Sea
    -- Biparjoy has been a Category 1 cyclone (hurricane

    strength) for 126 hours, the longest longest duration for an Arabian Sea cyclone with at least category 1 strength

      High tides crash at the sea front at Colaba, ahead of cyclone Biparjoy’s landfall in Kutch, in Mumbai
    • June 13, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST

      Cyclone Biparjoy live updates: Rain expected in Ahmedabad


      - Ahmedabad to see a windy day along with cloudy weather.
      -- It may experience rain or thundershowers towards evening or night
      -- Centre reviews preparedness in all districts of Gujarat
      -- Police deployed near the coast in Gujarat's Navsari

    • June 13, 2023 / 10:29 AM IST

      Cyclone Biparjoy live updates: The status from IMD


      IMD says Cyclone Biparjoy has downgraded from an 'extremely severe cyclonic storm' to a 'very severe cyclonic storm.' It is expected to hit Gujarat's coastal areas on June 15 and reach Rajasthan on June 16, becoming the longest-lasting cyclone in the Arabian Sea

    • June 13, 2023 / 10:22 AM IST

      Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates: Railways sets up emergency control rooms in Gujarat


      The Railways has set up a disaster management room and also opened emergency control rooms in several districts of Gujarat to ensure smooth rail functioning in the wake of Cyclone Biparjoy.

    • June 13, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST

      Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates: NDRF team deployed in Diu

      A team of NDRF has been deployed in the coastal area of ​​Diu for Cyclone Biparjoy relief work. This team is capable of handling every situation. There are around 22 rescuers in the team

    • June 13, 2023 / 10:05 AM IST

      Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates: Over 50 trains cancelled so far


      The Western Railway has short-terminated more than 50 trains heading to coastal areas of Gujarat and it may cancel a few more over the next few days. For the approaching cyclone, WR is setting up disaster management rooms, help desks, and keeping relief trains ready

    • June 13, 2023 / 10:03 AM IST

      Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates: Areas that are under alert for Biparjoy


      Heavy rain warning expected in Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagarh and Morbi districts of Gujarat. Wind warning issued fokr Saurashtra and Kutch coasts (Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagarh and Morbi districts) including Gulf of Kutch.

    • June 13, 2023 / 10:03 AM IST

      Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates: The latest update on Biparjoy from weather office
      Biparjoy as per weather office is centered at about 300 km west-southwest of Porbandar, 290 km southwest of Devbhumi Dwarka, 340 km south-southwest of Jakhau Port and 480 km south of Karachi (Pakistan)

    • June 13, 2023 / 10:02 AM IST

      Cyclone Biparjoy live updates: Biparjoy to generate wind speeds of 125-135 kmph


      Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to generate wind speeds of 125-135 kmph with gusts reaching up to 150 kmph by the time it hits land.

