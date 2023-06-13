Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates: High tides hit Mumbai, 4 feared drowned off Juhu beach

- Ahmedabad to see a windy day along with cloudy weather.
-- It may experience rain or thundershowers towards evening or night
-- Centre reviews preparedness in all districts of Gujarat
-- Police deployed near the coast in Gujarat's Navsari
Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates: Coastal areas along Gujarat are on orange alert for Cyclone Biparjoy with an expected landfall on June 15. Biparjoy, so far, has seen two stages of acceleration: Between June 6 and 7 its wind speed saw a jump from 55 kmph to 139 kmph, which has now reportedly increased to 195 kmph.
--- Experts term Biparjoy's intensification as worrying
--- Biparjoy was fuelled by an unusually warm Arabian Sea
-- Biparjoy has been a Category 1 cyclone (hurricane
IMD says Cyclone Biparjoy has downgraded from an 'extremely severe cyclonic storm' to a 'very severe cyclonic storm.' It is expected to hit Gujarat's coastal areas on June 15 and reach Rajasthan on June 16, becoming the longest-lasting cyclone in the Arabian Sea
The Railways has set up a disaster management room and also opened emergency control rooms in several districts of Gujarat to ensure smooth rail functioning in the wake of Cyclone Biparjoy.
#WATCH | Gujarat | Rough sea conditions and strong winds witnessed in Dwarka, as an effect of #BiparjoyCyclone. Visuals from Gomtighat in Dwarka.— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2023
As per IMD's latest update, VSCS (very severe cyclonic storm) Biparjoy lay centred at 02:30 IST over the Northeast and adjoining east… pic.twitter.com/oesjASr8R0
A team of NDRF has been deployed in the coastal area of Diu for Cyclone Biparjoy relief work. This team is capable of handling every situation. There are around 22 rescuers in the team
The Western Railway has short-terminated more than 50 trains heading to coastal areas of Gujarat and it may cancel a few more over the next few days. For the approaching cyclone, WR is setting up disaster management rooms, help desks, and keeping relief trains ready
Heavy rain warning expected in Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagarh and Morbi districts of Gujarat. Wind warning issued fokr Saurashtra and Kutch coasts (Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagarh and Morbi districts) including Gulf of Kutch.
Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates: The latest update on Biparjoy from weather office
Biparjoy as per weather office is centered at about 300 km west-southwest of Porbandar, 290 km southwest of Devbhumi Dwarka, 340 km south-southwest of Jakhau Port and 480 km south of Karachi (Pakistan)
Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to generate wind speeds of 125-135 kmph with gusts reaching up to 150 kmph by the time it hits land.