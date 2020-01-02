This venture plans to provide inexpensive, hygienic street food to a billion Indians

Street food in India is often deemed unhygienic. But, just imagine if you get the samosas, dhoklas and kachoris all from a Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) recommended outlet, that too at an affordable price. Sounds unreal right?

Not really. If things go according to the plan for Ganymede, soon you could be chomping on some delicious street food at affordable prices.

In this special episode, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol, Gaurav Choudhury and Sakshi Batra get in conversation with founders of Ganymede, a disruptive save food venture, to find out how the company plans to provide safe and affordable street food to a billion people across the country.