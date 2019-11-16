The Innovators | Satyendra Nath Bose: The Indian scientist behind the 'God particle'

Late Indian physicist Satyendra Nath Bose is known for his works on the Bose-Einstein Condensate and as the namesake of the boson, or 'God particle'.

A fellow of the Royal Society, he worked alongside geniuses like Albert Einstein and Marie Curie. Apart from winning the Padma Vibhushan, Bose was awarded the highest honour as a scholar and was appointed the National Professor in 1959.

Born on January 1, 1894, in Calcutta, Bose had a love for languages and translated multiple scientific papers in Bengali.