TCS employee hangs self in Pune's Hinjawadi IT Park: Report

An employee of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Pune's Hinjawadi IT park allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the office premises on December 3, News18 Lokmat has reported.

According to police, Kapil Vitkar, a front office worker, took the extreme step because he was tired of constant health problems.

Police sources told the news channel that the incident occurred on the morning of December 3 when Vitkar came to the office and stepped out to fetch water. According to the report, Vitkar then went to the sixth floor of the building and hung himself.

According to the police, Vitkar had been suffering from back pain for the past one month after an accident at his residence. He had also been on leave for the past couple of days.

The police is believed to be looking at the incident from all possible angles; the question remains as to how, despite his office being on the third floor of the building, Vitkar managed to go to the sixth floor unnoticed.