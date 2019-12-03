App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 03, 2019 09:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TCS employee hangs self in Pune's Hinjawadi IT Park: Report

Police sources told the media that the incident occurred on the morning of December 3

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

An employee of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Pune's Hinjawadi IT park allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the office premises on December 3, News18 Lokmat has reported.

According to police, Kapil Vitkar, a front office worker, took the extreme step because he was tired of constant health problems.

Police sources told the news channel that the incident occurred on the morning of December 3 when Vitkar came to the office and stepped out to fetch water. According to the report, Vitkar then went to the sixth floor of the building and hung himself.

Close

According to the police, Vitkar had been suffering from back pain for the past one month after an accident at his residence. He had also been on leave for the past couple of days.

related news

The police is believed to be looking at the incident from all possible angles; the question remains as to how, despite his office being on the third floor of the building, Vitkar managed to go to the sixth floor unnoticed.

A similar incident had occurred in February 2017 when a TCS employee had allegedly committed suicide at his apartment, which was located inside the IT park. This was days after an Infosys employee had been allegedly murdered at her workstation in the same IT park.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 3, 2019 09:01 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.