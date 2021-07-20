Taxpayers can submit form 15CA/15CB in manual format till August 15: CBDT
The CBDT granted further relaxations in electronic filing of forms 15CA and 15CB as taxpayers were reportedly finding difficulty in filing the forms online on http://incometax.gov.in.
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) announced on July 20 that the date for submission of form 15CA, 15CB has been extended to August 15.
"Taxpayers can now submit their form 15CA, 15CB in manual format to authorised dealers till August 15," news agency ANI reported, quoting CBDT.
