Tamil Nadu: 15 lakh students to get laptops from Lenevo

PC maker Lenovo has bagged a contract from the Tamil Nadu government for supply of 15 lakh laptops free of cost to school and college students under its 'free laptop scheme', sources said Friday.

According to sources in the Electronic Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT), Lenovo has been selected to supply the laptops. ELCOT is the procurement agency for the government departments to procure IT products and services.

"We are yet to finalise the value of the order. It is about 15 lakh laptops for 2018-19,'' a senior official of the agency told PTI. Aimed at students studying in government and government- aided schools and college to acquire better skills, the AIADMK government had announced distribution of free laptops.

In 2011, the then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had announced the scheme which was one of the AIADMK poll promises. In 2015-16, the government had distributed 5.19 lakh laptops while in 2016-17, it was 5.58 lakh.

Efforts to contact Lenovo India on being chosen for the distribution of laptops drew a blank.