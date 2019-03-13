Sushma Swaraj saves man from being trolled over broken English, wins the internet

A Twitter user called Gavy was recently schooled on the microblogging site after he wrote to Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj in broken English.

However, Swaraj, whose instant and witty responses on Twitter have always amused netizens, saved the troubled man from the trolls with a smart comeback.

The Twitter user, a resident of Punjab who is currently residing in Malaysia, sought the Foreign Minister's help to bring his unwell friend back from the foreign land.



@SushmaSwaraj @BBCNews @BBCBreaking

I from India in Punjab but I'm now in Malaysia here one my friend mental I want send go back to India but immigration say we are cannot help you first here treatment your friend after can I send India your friend can you ask immigration

— Gavy (@Gavy34196087) March 11, 2019

He wrote: “I from India in Punjab but I'm now in Malaysia here one my friend mental I want send go back to India, but immigration say we are cannot help you first here treatment your friend after can I send India your friend can you ask immigration (sic).”Now, evidently, the tweet was rife with grammatical errors. So, another Twitter user – Sourabh Das – decided to school him a bit. He mocked him and asked him to switch to Hindi or Punjabi the next.



There is no problem. After becoming Foreign Minister, I have learnt to follow English of all accents and grammar. https://t.co/2339A1Fea2

— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 11, 2019



Hatsoff to you madam. you are the best. India and Indians proud of you.

— Sanjay Choudhury (@sanjoy715) March 11, 2019



Sushma Ji is simply amazing..endearingly witty — Sanju Verma (@Sanju_Verma_) March 11, 2019





Ma’am you rocked like a legend. Once a legend is always a legend. Your whole term as a foreign minister was magnificent.. — The Constantine (@imashutosh007) March 11, 2019





Ma'am you're a living legend. God bless you :)

— तोहार Woke ऊँगली (@MeetUunngLee) March 11, 2019



Your activeness on issues is fabulous Ma'am !

— Ram (@YttriumBarium) March 11, 2019



Respect from Pakistan — Bezarar //Makorro (@makorro) March 11, 2019





We people in Foreign Land consider you as our second mother. Thank you for being there for us always.. — Nikhil (@Nik4yu) March 11, 2019





We completely understand your practice session Sushma Ji, with our PM infornt of foreign delegates and Modi Ji's english without Teleprompter or piece of written notes. Well done! — Prabir Mukherjee (@VoiceOfPM) March 11, 2019

Luckily, Sushma Swaraj came to the distraught man’s rescue immediately and responded by saying, "There is no problem. After becoming Foreign Minister, I have learnt to follow English of all accents and grammar."This reaction won the hearts of the netizens and they had nothing but love and admiration to shower her with.