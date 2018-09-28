App
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2018 10:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Surgical strikes proved terror acts will not go unpunished: Nirmala Sitharaman

The minister said the government was celebrating the Parakram Parv through which people could see the valour of the armed forces and remember them.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

On the eve of the second anniversary of the surgical strikes, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said terrorist launch pads were destroyed after the exercise and those wanting to spread terror were adequately punished.

The government is celebrating Parakram Parv from September 28-30 to mark the second anniversary of the surgical strikes the forces had carried out on terror launch pads in 2016.

"We showed for the cowardly act of killing (that) India shall not sit and watch the whole thing. We proved to them (terrorists) that it (their acts) shall not go unpunished.

"It is all out in the open now (that) all terrorist launch pads were cleared off and those who were wanting to spread terror were adequately punished," Sitharaman said at an event organised at the India Gate Lawns to mark the second anniversary of the surgical strikes.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the "Parakram Parv" exhibition at a military station.
