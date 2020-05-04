App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 04, 2020 05:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Super Flower Moon: Here's how to catch the last supermoon of 2020

This week – days before and after the night of the full moon – is best to spot craters on the moon’s surface.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Missed the Super Pink Moon last month? Worry not, there is still a chance to witness the last supermoon of 2020.

On May 7, the Super Flower Moon will be visible. It is named so because it comes at a time when the spring is in full bloom. It is also known as the Full Corn Planting Moon and the Full Milk Moon.

The phenomenon of the supermoon takes place when the full moon coincides with the perigee – the closest point to Earth on the elliptical orbit – and thus, appears to be larger than usual.

Close

The year 2020 has already witnessed two supermoons – the Worm Moon in March and the Pink Moon in April.

related news

Flower Moon will be the last supermoon of the year; but it won’t appear as big as the other two because of relatively greater distance.

The next supermoon will be eligible only in April 2021.

According to NASA, the Super Flower Moon will appear to be the biggest and will have attained peak illumination at 04:15 pm on May 7. At this time, the moon will be at a distance of 361,184 kilometres from Earth.

The best time to witness the phenomenon will be during moonrise and moonset.

This week – days before and after the night of the full moon – is best to spot craters on the moon’s surface. It can be done with a set of binoculars or a telescope with basic magnification. Craters like the Copernicus, Tycho, and also the landing site of Apollo 11, in the Sea of Tranquility.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 4, 2020 05:08 pm

tags #India #supermoon

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus lockdown: How Maharashtra's Wardha has managed to remain in green zone, despite being surrounded by affected districts

Coronavirus lockdown: How Maharashtra's Wardha has managed to remain in green zone, despite being surrounded by affected districts

Greenshoots in tech hiring as multinationals prepare for post-COVID-19 world

Greenshoots in tech hiring as multinationals prepare for post-COVID-19 world

Coronavirus pandemic: MG Motor to sanitise 4,000 police vehicles across India

Coronavirus pandemic: MG Motor to sanitise 4,000 police vehicles across India

most popular

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.