App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 12, 2018 07:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

SP's Naresh Agrawal joins BJP

Agrawal, who has courted controversies in the past too over his statements, made the remarks in the presence BJP leaders, including Union minister Piyush Goyal, at a press conference held at the party headquarters here to announce his joining the BJP.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Agrawal, who lost out in the race for re-nomination to the upper house to Jaya Bachchan, today quit the Samajwadi Party and joined the BJP, which was left embarrassed after he remarked that the SP had equated him with the film actor "who used to dance in films".

Agrawal, who has courted controversies in the past too over his statements, made the remarks in the presence BJP leaders, including Union minister Piyush Goyal, at a press conference held at the party headquarters here to announce his joining the BJP.

"I have been compared with those who dance and work in films," Agrawal said, leaving the BJP leaders on the dais squirming.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, however, immediately distanced his party from Agrawal's remarks, saying his party respects people from all fields and welcomed them in politics.

related news

Agrawal also expressed his affection for SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and his cousin Ram Gopal Yadav, but said the party's strength in Uttar Pradesh has depleted.

He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah and claimed that the people of his community were solidly behind the saffron party.

Agrawal also said that his MLA son will vote in favour of the BJP in the Rajya Sabha polls.

Agrawal's term as Rajya Sabha member is ending on April 2. Bachchan has once again been nominated to the upper house by the Samajwadi Party.

His remarks in the House mocking Hindu gods had sparked an uproar last year.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC