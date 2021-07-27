MARKET NEWS

Some Delhi resident will have no water supply for two days

The Delhi Jal Board said that the residents are requested to store sufficient quantity of water.

Moneycontrol News
July 27, 2021 / 08:40 AM IST
Representative image


The Delhi Jal Board on July 26 said that the water supply in parts of New Delhi will be affected on 27 and 28 July due to fixing leakage issues under the Nangloi Water Treatment Plant.

"Water supply to the following areas/colonies will not be available from 2.00 pm. on July 27 to 6.00 am on July 28 for attending leakages at Rajdhani Park Metro Station and Metro Pillar no. 514/515 under Nangloi WTP", a statement released by Delhi Jal Board said.

The Delhi Jal Board said that the residents are requested to store a sufficient quantity of water.
The parts that will be affected in the city during the period of shut down include Nanglai, Mundka including adjoining colonies, Hiran Kudna, Kamruddin Nagar, Nihal Vihar, Ranholla Village, Bakkarwala, Nangiol JJC and Camps, Jwalapuri, Rajdhani Park, Friends Enclave, Kavita Colony, Mohan Garden ground of colonies, Fish Market Booster command area colonies, Vikas Nagar group of colonies. Uttam Nagar group of colonies.

Hastsal, Dichaon Kalan, Jhroda Village, Mitraon Village, Gopal Nagar Group of colonies, Sainik Enclave with all adjoining colonies, Chawla Village, Badusrai, Daulatpur, Hasan Pur, Kharkhari, Jhuljuli, Ujwa, Rawta, Samaspur, Jaffarpur Kalan, Khera Babar, Malik Pur, Mundhela Khurd and Kalan, Bakar Garh, Kajipur, Isapur, Dhansa, Shikarpur, Ghumanheda, Jhatikara, Raghopur with adjoining villages and colonies.
Tags: #Currrent Affairs #Delhi #India #water supply
first published: Jul 27, 2021 08:40 am

