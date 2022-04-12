Slum dwellers to get drinking water connections from May 1 under BMC's 'Water for All' scheme

Representative Image

Mumbai civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's 'Water for All' initiative will begin from May 1, also celebrated as Maharashtra Day. It will ensure every citizen in Mumbai has access to drinking water.

At present only structures mapped by the BMC are eligible for a water connection. Slums on private or commercial land and illegal establishments, do not receive any supplies from the civic authority.

Under the revised policy, water supply for previously excluded slum inhabitants, unauthorised hutments, residential areas and buildings has been proposed. Even those who live on footpaths and roads will be provided with a water connection.

The 'Water for All' scheme was announced on April 11 by Maharashtra tourism and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray, who is also guardian minister of Mumbai Suburbs, after he conducted a special meeting over the policy at the BMC headquarters with civic officials.

“The meeting discussed how water can be made available to every citizen in Mumbai as it has become a fundamental right. Water is also considered as one of the important factors in sustainable development,” Thackeray said.

He went on to say that no one should go thirsty in the city, and so various water supply sources, such as water desalination plants, are being developed. He added that the new regulation will prevent illegal water connections and water contamination.

The civic body said water connections would be provided to all areas, structures, and slums, as access to clean water is a fundamental right. "Every resident has the essential right to good food, clean water, and air," the civic authority stated, citing Article 21 of the Indian Constitution.

The BMC's announcement further mentions that water will be made available by obtaining a guarantee from undeclared hut owners on private land, and that water would also be made available in public bathrooms for slum dwellers living within the Coastal Regulatory Zone.

According to the policy, slum dwellers living on Central Government lands, such as Railways, Airports Authority, and BPT, shall also be provided with water connections and they need to get a 'no objection' from the concerned authorities.

"The draft policy in-principle has been accepted," said P Velrasu, Additional Municipal Commissioner of the BMC. He said they would consider citizen comments and complaints before implementing the policy, from May 1.

BMC has also clarified that this water supply connection cannot be used as proof of legality in the future.

(With inputs from PTI)





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes