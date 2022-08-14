English
    Six booked for taking out Tiranga Yatra during VIP carcade rehearsal

    The case has been registered at Tughlaq Road police station under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC.

    PTI
    August 14, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST

    BJP leader Kuljeet Singh Chahal and the director of the Delhi Gymkhana club are among six persons booked for taking out a 'Tiranga Yatra' without permission when there was a security deployment drill for VIP movement, officials said.

    Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said on Saturday that, "They had taken out the march without permission when the deployment of VIP carcade rehearsal is in place."

    Tiranga Yatra is being taken out across the country to mark the 75th anniversary of India's Independence. The case has been registered at Tughlaq Road police station under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the officials said.

    Chahal, who is Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary, said he has no information regarding the case filed in connection with the Yatra.
    PTI
    first published: Aug 14, 2022 09:22 am
