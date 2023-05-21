English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Siddaramaiah asks police to remove zero traffic protocol for him in Bengaluru

    He said he took the decision in view of the problems faced by people.

    PTI
    May 21, 2023 / 08:35 PM IST
    CM Siddaramaiah

    CM Siddaramaiah

    A day after assuming office as Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah on Sunday asked Bengaluru police to take back zero traffic protocol for him.

    He said he took the decision in view of the problems faced by people.

    "I have asked Bengaluru City Police Commissioner to take back the 'Zero Traffic' protocol for my vehicular movement," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

    "I have taken the decision after seeing the problems faced by the people travelling along the stretch where there are restrictions due to 'zero traffic'," he added.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    PTI
    Tags: #CM Siddaramaiah #India #Karnataka
    first published: May 21, 2023 08:35 pm