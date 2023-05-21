Siddaramaiah asks police to remove zero traffic protocol for him in Bengaluru

CM Siddaramaiah

A day after assuming office as Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah on Sunday asked Bengaluru police to take back zero traffic protocol for him.

He said he took the decision in view of the problems faced by people.

"I have asked Bengaluru City Police Commissioner to take back the 'Zero Traffic' protocol for my vehicular movement," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

"I have taken the decision after seeing the problems faced by the people travelling along the stretch where there are restrictions due to 'zero traffic'," he added.