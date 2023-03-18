English
    SIA conducts raids in connection with terror-funding case in J&K

    They said searches were conducted at multiple locations in south Kashmir's Anantnag and Kulgam districts.

    PTI
    March 18, 2023 / 10:42 AM IST
    Police personnel at Lambert market in Srinagar. (Photo by Irfan Amin Malik)

    The State Investigation Agency (SIA) conducted raids at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday in connection with a terror-funding case, officials said.

    Those raided included relatives of Sarjan Barkati, who shot to fame during street protests in 2016, the officials said.

    They said the searches were carried out by the SIA sleuths, who were assisted by police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

    The searches were part of an ongoing probe into a terror-funding case, the officials said.

