Last Updated : May 02, 2020 07:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shiv Sena, Congress appear on same page on disapproving IFSCA move

Sena leader and Maharashtra Industries Minister Subhash Desai on Saturday said it was natural to have the IFSC in Mumbai, which is known globally for its "financial might".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Shiv Sena has joined the Congress in disapproving the Centre's decision to set up the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) in Gandhinagar.

Sena leader and Maharashtra Industries Minister Subhash Desai on Saturday said it was natural to have the IFSC in Mumbai, which is known globally for its "financial might".

"It is natural to have IFSC in Mumbai. Just giving a name does not make a financial capital. The world knows Mumbai and its financial might," Desai tweeted.

"Mumbai has BSE, NSE, RBI, SEBI, headquarters of banks and financial companies,offices of top international companies and Mumbai is an International Financial Centre," he said.

Mumbai South MP and Sena leader Arvind Sawant claimed that he had appealed to the Centre against setting up the IFSC to Gujarat, but his demand was "ignored".

State School Education Minister and Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad tweeted: "Rest In Peace" IFSC (International financial services centre) dream of Mumbai...Mumbai is again robbed of its opportunity to become an IFSC destination due to special biased love of our Prime minister for Gujarat. PM is for the country or just for one state?"

The Sena and the Congress are ruling allies in Maharashtra, along with the NCP.

First Published on May 2, 2020 07:25 pm

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #Gandhinagar #IFSCA #India #mumbai #Shiv Sena

