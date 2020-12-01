PlusFinancial Times
Shaheen Bagh activist 'Bilkis Dadi' detained at Delhi-Haryana border as she tries to join farmers' protest

Earlier today Bilkis, who was recognised by TIME magazine as one of the 100 most influential people of 2020, had said she would support the farmers' agitation since 'we are daughters of farmers'.
Moneycontrol News
Dec 1, 2020 / 06:04 PM IST
Bilkis Bano, the 'dadi from Shaheen Bhagh' (Image: TIME magazine)
Bilkis Bano, the 'dadi from Shaheen Bhagh' (Image: TIME magazine)

Bilkis Dadi, who became the face of a women-led anti-citizenship law protest at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi, was on December 1 detained at the Delhi-Haryana border after she tried to joine the protesting farmers, news agency ANI has reported.

Earlier today Bilkis, who was recognised by TIME magazine as one of the 100 most influential people of 2020, had said she would support the farmers' agitation since "we are daughters of farmers".

Follow our LIVE blog here.

"We'll go to support farmers' protest today. We will raise our voice, the government should listen to us," she had said, according to news agency ANI.

The 82-year-old, along with her two friends Asma Khatoon (90) and Sarwari (75), was at the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest site every day, braving a chilly winter in December 2019, the coldest in over a century. The trio was hailed as "Dadis of Shaheen Bagh" on social media.

Earlier in November, Bilkis Dadi had been included in BBC's list of "100 inspiring and influential women from around the world for 2020".

Thousands of farmers stayed put at various Delhi border points for the sixth consecutive day on December 1, protesting against the new farm laws, which, they fear, will dismantle the minimum support price system and corporatise farming.
Moneycontrol News
