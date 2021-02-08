MARKET NEWS

Sent names of 2.5 lakh Bengal farmers to Centre for PM Kisan scheme: Mamata Banerjee

The chief minister has increased the annual financial assistance, under the state government's 'Krishak Bandhu' scheme, to ₹6,000 from ₹5,000, keeping in mind the interest of farmers.

PTI
February 08, 2021 / 04:15 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the TMC dispensation for not implementing central schemes in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday told the Assembly that her government has sent to the Centre names of 2.5 lakh farmers who are eligible for benefits under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

She sought to know why the Union government has not disbursed any cash benefit to the beneficiaries as yet.

Banerjee told the House that the state government had received a list of six lakh applicants from the Centre for verification, of which 2.5 lakh names have been sent to the Centre for financial assistance under the central welfare programme.

She also said that her government would float 19 industrial projects in the state, entailing an investment of 72,200 crore, and create 3.29 lakh employment opportunities.

The CM was responding to questions raised by the members of the House during a debate on a vote-on-account that she had presented on February 5.

With state elections round the corner, Banerjee had presented a vote-on-account for 2.99 lakh crore in the Assembly and made a slew of announcements, including a hike in the annual aid of farmers.

The chief minister has increased the annual financial assistance, under the state government's 'Krishak Bandhu' scheme, to 6,000 from 5,000, keeping in mind the interest of farmers.

She said that benefits of the central scheme should be made available to the sharecroppers, along with support provided by the state to all cultivators, irrespective of their landholdings.

Under the PM Kisan scheme, 6,000 per year in three equal instalments is provided to small and marginal farmer families having a combined landholding of up to two hectares.

Addressing a rally in Haldia on Sunday, the prime minister had assailed the state government for not implementing central schemes like Ayushman Bharat and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

He asserted that once the BJP forms its government in the state, it will take steps to implement all such stalled programmes at the very first cabinet meeting.
PTI
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Mamata Banerjee #PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana #west bengal
first published: Feb 8, 2021 04:13 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.