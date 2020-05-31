App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 31, 2020 01:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

SEBI slaps Rs 3 crore fine on 5 entities in Bank of Rajasthan insider trading case

Markets regulator Sebi has imposed a penalty of Rs 3 crore on five entities, including former promoters, in the case of alleged insider trading in the shares of erstwhile Bank of Rajasthan

PTI

Markets regulator Sebi has imposed a penalty of Rs 3 crore on five entities, including former promoters, in the case of alleged insider trading in the shares of erstwhile Bank of Rajasthan. Bank of Rajasthan (BoR) is now merged with ICICI Bank.

The penalty has been imposed on Rohit Premkumar Gupta, Navin Kumar Tayal, Jyotika Sanjay Tayal, Advik Textiles & Realpro Pvt Ltd and Kulwinder Kumar Nayyar, and the amount needs to be paid jointly and severally by them, the regulator said in an order.

Tayals were dominant shareholders of BoR at that time.

Close

To check possible violation of insider trading norms, the regulator had conducted an investigation into the movement of BoR shares between May 7, 2010, and May 18, 2010. This period, which was prior to the announcement of an agreement between the dominant shareholders of BoR and ICICI Bank Ltd for a merger, witnessed considerable price and volume movement.

related news

During the probe, Sebi found that Gupta had traded in the shares of BoR on the basis of unpublished price-sensitive information with regard to negotiation of merger between BoR and ICICI Bank.

It, further, said Gupta was funded by Advik Textiles, an entity controlled by Tayals, for indulging in insider trading in connivance with the others.

Besides, the regulator noted Nayyar was the directors of Advik Textiles at the relevant point in time. Apart from this, he had been acting as director in various companies connected or related to the Tayals.

The regulator noted that Advik Textiles and the Tayals were all connected.

"Rohit (Gupta) dealt in the scrip of BoR while in the possession of and on the basis of UPSI in connivance with noticee no. 2 Sanjay, noticee no. 3, Navin and noticee no. 4 Jyotika," Sebi said in the order issued on Friday.

"Rohit (Gupta) was able to indulge in the insider trading in the shares of BoR also because of the funds it received through noticee no. 5 Advik," it added.

By indulging in such activities, they violated the provisions of insider trading norms, the Securities and Exchanges Board of India (Sebi) said.

The proceedings against Sanjay Tayal has been disposed of as he passed away in October 2018.

Earlier, in the same case, the regulator in November 2017 barred these entities from the securities market for five years and directed them to disgorge illegal gains worth over Rs 95 lakh.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 31, 2020 01:33 pm

tags #Bank of Rajasthan #Banks #India #SEBI

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Australia would welcome official invitation to G7, says government spokesman

Australia would welcome official invitation to G7, says government spokesman

Singapore's health ministry confirms 518 more coronavirus cases

Singapore's health ministry confirms 518 more coronavirus cases

Maharashtra to issue new lockdown guidelines today, few relaxations likely: Report

Maharashtra to issue new lockdown guidelines today, few relaxations likely: Report

most popular

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.