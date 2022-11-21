English
    SC asks Gujarat HC to periodically monitor probe, other aspects related to Morbi bridge collapse

    A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli said that as a division bench headed by the Gujarat High Court Chief Justice has already taken a suo motu note of the incident and has passed several orders, it will not hear the petitions as of now.

    PTI
    November 21, 2022 / 01:23 PM IST
    The Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat killed at least 140 people and left several injured.

    The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Gujarat High Court to periodically monitor the probe and other aspects related to the Morbi bridge collapse incident which claimed over 140 lives.

    It, however, permitted a PIL petitioner and another litigant, who lost his two relatives in the incident, to move the high court with their pleas seeking independent probe and award of dignified compensation to those who lost their family members.

    The top court also said that the petitioners may approach it later.

    The British-era bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi collapsed on October 30 leaving over 140 dead including 47 children.
    PTI
    first published: Nov 21, 2022 01:23 pm