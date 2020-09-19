Save #INSViraat | Twitterati urge Centre to preserve Viraat's legacy in the form of museum

Decommissioned aircraft carrier Viraat on September 19 set sail for the last time, on way to Alang in Gujarat, where it will be broken down and sold as scrap. The warship served the Indian Navy for 30 years before being decommissioned three years ago. Viraat began its final journey from the Naval dockyard where it was berthed after being decommissioned in March 2017.

In an attempt to preserve Viraat as a maritime museum, BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar took to Twitter to urge eminent figures to help save the warship from dismantling.

He tweeted:

Soon after Chandrasekhar tweeted, many on Twitter came forward to express support and requested the government to save the longest-serving warship.

Check out a few reactions here:



From tourism point of view, We can have a warship museum like foreign countries!! I am sure People would love to visit it. Maybe This is possible if @mansukhmandviya sir can make stop breaking #INSViraat https://t.co/UedS2LmBWv — Dhaval Khunt (@dkdhavalkhunt) September 19, 2020





INS Viraat should be saved at any cost. Surprised that not one state govt wants to help it make a beautiful museum for display at any major port city. Breaking up an aircraft carrier will be a tragedy of sorts. We mustn’t destroy our pride like this.

— Wg Cdr Nitin Purandare (Retd) (@nitinpurandare) September 19, 2020



We must save it as a museum

Or as engineering marvel for future designer and engineers to look at This is how we will learn If we fund raise for this, I will humbly commit 10k sir from my end Biggest hurdle would be regulations around opening it for public — Shashank Jain (@Shashank_jain1) September 19, 2020



India is a soil of culture, heritage and values. @rajeev_mp ji has put a valid point. If we preserve #INSViraat and it's legacy in the form of museum it could come out as an example for all the forces around the world.

I echo Rajeev ji's view. One try, for the solidarity! https://t.co/dGNKU5Se7v — Aditya Rajput (@aditya69rajput) September 19, 2020





I hope you succeed. Perhaps a crowdfunding effort in this regard will help as well. Worth a try. A fund to preserve iconic military platforms. https://t.co/CPl6OyzWwa

— Yusuf Unjhawala (@YusufDFI) September 19, 2020



Instead of dismantling the Aircraft carrier INS Viraat, it is better to be docked in various seaport for two months period for public to see it with entry fee. Entry fee can be used to meet its maintenance costs. https://t.co/OCBVZAixE4 — Jesudas (@Jesudas28) September 19, 2020

For Navy veterans who watched the huge vessel being towed by tug boats, there was a lump in the throat as they bade it an emotional farewell from the Gateway of India.

A Navy helicopter circling overhead provided a majestic backdrop to Viraat's last voyage from its home base for over three decades.

A Defence spokesperson said Viraat was to leave for Alang on September 18, but its departure was delayed by a day.

It had served in the UK's Royal Navy as HMS Hermes and christened INS Viraat after being inducted in the Indian Navy.

There were attempts to convert 'Viraat' into a museum or a restaurant, but none of the plans fructified.

Alang-based Shree Ram group has won the bid for dismantling the ship. The company's high capacity tugs are towing the vessel to Alang and it would take two days to complete the journey, an official said.

Alang, a beach town, houses the world's biggest ship breaking yard.

With inputs from PTI