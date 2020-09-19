172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|save-insviraat-twitter-urges-centre-to-preserve-viraats-legacy-in-the-form-of-museum-5860121.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2020 03:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Save #INSViraat | Twitterati urge Centre to preserve Viraat's legacy in the form of museum

Alang-based Shree Ram group has won the bid for dismantling aircraft carrier Viraat. The company's high capacity tugs are towing the vessel to Alang and it would take two days to complete the journey, an official said.

Moneycontrol News
Representational picture
Representational picture

Decommissioned aircraft carrier Viraat on September 19 set sail for the last time, on way to Alang in Gujarat, where it will be broken down and sold as scrap. The warship served the Indian Navy for 30 years before being decommissioned three years ago. Viraat began its final journey from the Naval dockyard where it was berthed after being decommissioned in March 2017.

In an attempt to preserve Viraat as a maritime museum, BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar took to Twitter to urge eminent figures to help save the warship from dismantling.

He tweeted:

Soon after Chandrasekhar tweeted, many on Twitter came forward to express support and requested the government to save the longest-serving warship.

Check out a few reactions here:







For Navy veterans who watched the huge vessel being towed by tug boats, there was a lump in the throat as they bade it an emotional farewell from the Gateway of India.

A Navy helicopter circling overhead provided a majestic backdrop to Viraat's last voyage from its home base for over three decades.

A Defence spokesperson said Viraat was to leave for Alang on September 18, but its departure was delayed by a day.

It had served in the UK's Royal Navy as HMS Hermes and christened INS Viraat after being inducted in the Indian Navy.

There were attempts to convert 'Viraat' into a museum or a restaurant, but none of the plans fructified.

Alang-based Shree Ram group has won the bid for dismantling the ship. The company's high capacity tugs are towing the vessel to Alang and it would take two days to complete the journey, an official said.

Alang, a beach town, houses the world's biggest ship breaking yard.

With inputs from PTI
First Published on Sep 19, 2020 03:09 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.