RRB NTPC application status 2020 released; check link, other details here

RRB NTPC application status 2020 link is now active. Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) September 21 released the RRB NTPC application status on rrbonlinereg.co.in.

Candidates can check their RRB NTPC Recruitment 01/2019 application status online at rrbonlinereg.co.in. The link to check, whether your application has been accepted or rejected, will be available on the websites of RRBs till September 30.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1 lakh, 40 thousand and 640 vacancies for RRB NTPC, isolated and ministerial category and level -1 posts.

From December 15, 2020, the railway board will conduct Computer-based Tests (CBT) for the recruitment examination. The whole schedule of examination has not been announced yet.

How to check RRB NTPC application status link 2020:

- Visit the official website at rrbonlinereg.co.in

- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Application Status”

- Select the city

- A new page will appear on the display screen

- Key in your credentials and login

- The application status will be displayed on the screen.