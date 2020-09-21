172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|rrb-ntpc-application-status-2020-released-at-link-rrbonlinereg-co-in-check-all-about-rrb-recruitment-2020-5864821.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2020 12:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RRB NTPC application status 2020 released; check link, other details here

RRB NTPC application status 2020 link for RRB Recruitment 2020 is rrbonlinereg.co.in. The link to check, whether your application has been accepted or rejected, will be available on the websites of RRBs till September 30.

Moneycontrol News

RRB NTPC application status 2020 link is now active. Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) September 21 released the RRB NTPC application status on rrbonlinereg.co.in.

Candidates can check their RRB NTPC Recruitment 01/2019 application status online at rrbonlinereg.co.in. The link to check, whether your application has been accepted or rejected, will be available on the websites of RRBs till September 30.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1 lakh, 40 thousand and 640 vacancies for RRB NTPC, isolated and ministerial category and level -1 posts.

Close

From December 15, 2020, the railway board will conduct Computer-based Tests (CBT) for the recruitment examination. The whole schedule of examination has not been announced yet.

How to check RRB NTPC application status link 2020:

- Visit the official website at rrbonlinereg.co.in

- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Application Status”

- Select the city

- A new page will appear on the display screen

- Key in your credentials and login

- The application status will be displayed on the screen.
First Published on Sep 21, 2020 12:19 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #RRB recruitment 2020

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.