App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 06:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

RJD to contest from Chatra & Palamau Lok Sabha seats: Tejashwi Yadav

As per the Mahagathbandhans seat sharing formula, the Congress got seven seats, including the Chatra seat, the JMM four while the Jharkhand Vikas Party (Prajatantrik) got two seats and the alliance left Palamau seat to the RJD.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejaswi Yadav on Friday said the party would contest from the Chatra and Palamau Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand.

Yadav was here to take part in RJD candidate Subhas Yadav's filing of nomination for the Chatra seat.

He said consensus on seat sharing among Mahagathbandhan allies in Jharkhand could not be reached, "(so) RJD will contest Palamau on the basis of Mahagathbandhan seat sharing formula while there will be a friendly contest in Chatra."

As per the Mahagathbandhans seat sharing formula, the Congress got seven seats, including the Chatra seat, the JMM four while the Jharkhand Vikas Party (Prajatantrik) got two seats and the alliance left Palamau seat to the RJD.

However, the RJD announced to fight from Chatra as well and Subash Yadav received the party symbol from RJDs vice president and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi in Patna recently.

Apparently disappointed with the RJD leaderships decision, senior RJD leaders in Jharkhand, Annapurna Devi and Girinath Singh joined the BJP.

Yadav accused the BJP of trying to break the RJD in Jharkhand and claimed that "the committed RJD workers have not left the party."

"The main objective is to defeat the BJP," he said.

He alleged that the BJP is a party for capitalists.

Later during a public meeting, former Jharkhand minister Satyanand Bhokta joined the RJD in the presence of Tejashwi.
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 06:50 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Jharkhand #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Rashtriya Janata Dal #RJD #Tejashwi Yadav

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Modi's Vote Bank is Flush with Trust, 63% Want Him to Return as PM

Amit Shah Filed False Affidavit, Should be Disqualified, Congress Tell ...

Unlike Advani, It's 'Self First, Country Last' for Modi, Shah, Says Ch ...

Similarity Between Kalank's Character Names and a Book Could be a Coi ...

Lion King in Live Action: Watch Circus Trainer Get Pinned Down by King ...

Rahul Sees Entire Humankind As Full of Hate, Except Himself: Amit Shah

The Rise, Fall and (Possible) Return of Gorkha Leader Bimal Gurung to ...

Woman Goes into Labour at McDonald's Outlet, Cops Help Deliver 'McBaby ...

Irrfan Khan Returns to Work with 'Angrezi Medium', Makers Share Pictur ...

BJP likely to release election manifesto on Sunday

Lost in the Brexit maze: What happens next in Britain?

Income Tax dept notifies ITR forms for individuals and companies for a ...

RBI monetary policy: 25 bps rate cut not enough, but inflation and mon ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

Polycab India IPO opens today: Should you subscribe?

Ruchir Sharma says it has been a lost decade for emerging markets

Oil prices edge lower on economic concerns, but geopolitics support

Take Five: Panic over? World markets themes for the week ahead

Is NaMo TV a news channel or special service? Ownership, content, regu ...

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; Part 5: Gauraksha goes mainstre ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Will Daenerys Targaryen's dragons fly again ...

DGCA starts farming out flight slots unused by Jet Airways to other ca ...

Malaysia Open 2019: Kidambi Srikanth suffers straight-game loss to Che ...

Gone in 6 minutes: Ethiopian Airlines pilots struggled with Boeing's a ...

Bengaluru’s romance with her trees, from the era of kings to present ...

Indus Waters Treaty: Partition to Cold War and drought, how India lost ...

Samsung Galaxy A20 announced with Exynos 7884, dual-cameras; priced at ...

Exclusive: Irrfan’s Angrezi Medium goes on floors but his Hindi Medi ...

’83: An injured Ranveer Singh greets fans at the Dharamshala cricket ...

Exclusive: Priyanka Chopra is hiring and this is what you need to do t ...

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan announces the wrap of Hud Hud Dabangg

Exclusive: Varun Dhawan To Replace Rajkummar Rao In Stree 2?

Jonas Brothers' Cool releases but Nick Jonas still has Priyanka Chopra ...

Brahmastra: The logo reveal of this Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt film ...

Will Smith dolls up the fantastic cast of Aladdin in a spectacular sur ...

Angrezi Medium: Irrfan Khan starts shooting for the sequel in Udaipur, ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.