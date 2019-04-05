RJD to contest from Chatra & Palamau Lok Sabha seats: Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejaswi Yadav on Friday said the party would contest from the Chatra and Palamau Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand.

Yadav was here to take part in RJD candidate Subhas Yadav's filing of nomination for the Chatra seat.

He said consensus on seat sharing among Mahagathbandhan allies in Jharkhand could not be reached, "(so) RJD will contest Palamau on the basis of Mahagathbandhan seat sharing formula while there will be a friendly contest in Chatra."

As per the Mahagathbandhans seat sharing formula, the Congress got seven seats, including the Chatra seat, the JMM four while the Jharkhand Vikas Party (Prajatantrik) got two seats and the alliance left Palamau seat to the RJD.

However, the RJD announced to fight from Chatra as well and Subash Yadav received the party symbol from RJDs vice president and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi in Patna recently.

Apparently disappointed with the RJD leaderships decision, senior RJD leaders in Jharkhand, Annapurna Devi and Girinath Singh joined the BJP.

Yadav accused the BJP of trying to break the RJD in Jharkhand and claimed that "the committed RJD workers have not left the party."

"The main objective is to defeat the BJP," he said.

He alleged that the BJP is a party for capitalists.

Later during a public meeting, former Jharkhand minister Satyanand Bhokta joined the RJD in the presence of Tejashwi.