Last Updated : Jan 22, 2020 03:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Revised cost estimate for establishment of permanent campuses of new NITs approved

"Cabinet has approved the Revised Cost Estimates (RCE) for establishment of permanent campuses of new National Institutes of Technology (NITs) at a total cost of Rs 4371.90 crore for the period till 2021-22," Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said at a press conference.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Revised Cost Estimates (RCE) of over Rs 4371 crore for establishment of permanent campuses of new National Institutes of Technology (NITs) till 2022.

"Cabinet has approved the Revised Cost Estimates (RCE) for establishment of permanent campuses of new National Institutes of Technology (NITs) at a total cost of Rs 4371.90 crore for the period till 2021-22," Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said at a press conference.

"NITs were established in the year 2009 and started functioning from academic year 2010-2011 in their respective temporary campus with very limited space and infrastructure. These NITs will be fully functional from their respective permanent campuses by March 31, 2022," he added.

First Published on Jan 22, 2020 03:25 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #NIT #Union Cabinet

