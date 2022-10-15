Reserved category certificate not mandatory for seeking government jobs in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal allowing candidates from the reserved category to apply for government jobs even if they do not possess an OBC/MBC/EWS certificate.

Those belonging to other backward class (OBC), most backward class (MBC) or economically weaker section (EWS) can apply for jobs by submitting an affidavit if they do not have a caste certificate due to any reason, an official statement said on Saturday.

Many candidates of various recruitment examinations held this year will be benefited by this decision, it added. According to the circular issued on January 20, it was necessary for the reserved category candidates to have the certificate issued by the competent authority before the last date of filling the application.

In compliance with this circular, doubts were arising as the vacancy announcement for Livestock Assistant Direct Recruitment Examination-2021, Junior Engineer Direct Recruitment Examination-2022 and Patwar Direct Recruitment Examination-2021 were done before January, 20, 2022, it said.