Republic Day 2020: A look at the themes of tableaux to be showcased on January 26

A total of 22 tableaux will be showcased in the Republic Day parade this year. Among these 16 will be of various states and union territories and six of ministries, departments and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Here’re the themes of tableaux represented by various states:

Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir will participate in the parade for the first time as a union territory. The state’s tableau will showcase the rich sartorial and cultural heritage of the region with a shawl weaver being depicted in the front. The flora and fauna will be shown in the middle complemented with the Dogra and Kashmiri folk culture.

A total of 22 tableaux will be showcased in the Republic Day parade. Among these, 16 will be of various states and union territories and six of ministries, departments and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Here are the themes of tableaux represented by various states:

Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir will participate in the parade for the first time as a union territory. The state’s tableau will showcase the rich sartorial and cultural heritage of the region with a shawl weaver being depicted in the front. The flora and fauna will be shown in the middle complemented with the Dogra and Kashmiri folk culture.

Punjab

The year 2019 was the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev and this will be the theme of Punjab's tableau in the parade. Sikhism's architectural and cultural heritage will be portrayed in its tableau, with messages 'Kirat Karo', 'Naam Japo' and 'Vand Chhako', which form the cornerstone of Sikhism, depicted in panels.

Gujarat

Gujarat's architectural wonder Rani Ki Vav will be the centerpiece of the state's tableau, complemented with folk culture and dances performed by artists. Rani Ki Vav or Queen's Stepwell initially built by Rani Udayamati as a memorial to her husband King Bhimdev I in the 11th century in Patan district of the state was inscribed into the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2014. The majestic architecture of the stepwell will be showcased in the tableau that will be fronted by a statue of a village woman wearing Patola saree of Patan.

Rajasthan

The Walled City of Jaipur, which was accorded the UNESCO World Heritage tag in 2019, will be the overriding theme of the Rajasthan tableau that will depict the Pink City's architectural grandeur and the state's vibrant culture reflected in its folk songs and dances.

Other states which will take part in the grand parade are Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka.

Besides states, some ministries and departments of the Government of India as well as NDRF will also present their tableaux.

NDRF

NDRF is participating for the first time in the January 26 parade, a senior NDRF official told news agency PTI. Cutting-edge technology and instruments used by the NDRF during rescue operations in flood-hit areas and Delhi's Anaj Mandi inferno last year will be showcased as part of its tableau. A song extolling the courage and bravery of the personnel will play in the background.

Ministry of Finance

The Finance Ministry will showcase achievements of the financial inclusion drive through a tableau. India's financial inclusion efforts have won recognition from the World Bank as their data indicated that 55 percent of new bank accounts opened are from India.

The Defence Ministry had received 32 tableau proposals from states and union territories and 24 from central ministries and departments. However, some are rejected after examination by an expert committee.

The proposals are evaluated by the Expert Committee comprising eminent persons in the fields of art, culture, painting, sculpture, music, architecture, choreography, among others, the ministry had earlier said.

The committee examines the proposals on the basis of theme, concept, design and its visual impact before making its recommendations, it said.