App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 12:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Republic Day 2020: A look at the themes of tableaux to be showcased on January 26

Jammu and Kashmir will participate in the parade for the first time as a union territory.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

A total of 22 tableaux will be showcased in the Republic Day parade this year. Among these 16 will be of various states and union territories and six of ministries, departments and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Here’re the themes of tableaux represented by various states:

Jammu and Kashmir

Close

Jammu and Kashmir will participate in the parade for the first time as a union territory. The state’s tableau will showcase the rich sartorial and cultural heritage of the region with a shawl weaver being depicted in the front. The flora and fauna will be shown in the middle complemented with the Dogra and Kashmiri folk culture.

related news

A total of 22 tableaux will be showcased in the Republic Day parade. Among these, 16 will be of various states and union territories and six of ministries, departments and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Here are the themes of tableaux represented by various states:

Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir will participate in the parade for the first time as a union territory. The state’s tableau will showcase the rich sartorial and cultural heritage of the region with a shawl weaver being depicted in the front. The flora and fauna will be shown in the middle complemented with the Dogra and Kashmiri folk culture.

Punjab

The year 2019 was the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev and this will be the theme of Punjab's tableau in the parade. Sikhism's architectural and cultural heritage will be portrayed in its tableau, with messages 'Kirat Karo', 'Naam Japo' and 'Vand Chhako', which form the cornerstone of Sikhism, depicted in panels.

Gujarat

Gujarat's architectural wonder Rani Ki Vav will be the centerpiece of the state's tableau, complemented with folk culture and dances performed by artists. Rani Ki Vav or Queen's Stepwell initially built by Rani Udayamati as a memorial to her husband King Bhimdev I in the 11th century in Patan district of the state was inscribed into the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2014. The majestic architecture of the stepwell will be showcased in the tableau that will be fronted by a statue of a village woman wearing Patola saree of Patan.

Rajasthan

The Walled City of Jaipur, which was accorded the UNESCO World Heritage tag in 2019, will be the overriding theme of the Rajasthan tableau that will depict the Pink City's architectural grandeur and the state's vibrant culture reflected in its folk songs and dances.

Other states which will take part in the grand parade are Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka.

Besides states, some ministries and departments of the Government of India as well as NDRF will also present their tableaux.

NDRF

NDRF is participating for the first time in the January 26 parade, a senior NDRF official told news agency PTI. Cutting-edge technology and instruments used by the NDRF during rescue operations in flood-hit areas and Delhi's Anaj Mandi inferno last year will be showcased as part of its tableau. A song extolling the courage and bravery of the personnel will play in the background.

Ministry of Finance

The Finance Ministry will showcase achievements of the financial inclusion drive through a tableau. India's financial inclusion efforts have won recognition from the World Bank as their data indicated that 55 percent of new bank accounts opened are from India.

The Defence Ministry had received 32 tableau proposals from states and union territories and 24 from central ministries and departments. However, some are rejected after examination by an expert committee.

The proposals are evaluated by the Expert Committee comprising eminent persons in the fields of art, culture, painting, sculpture, music, architecture, choreography, among others, the ministry had earlier said.

The committee examines the proposals on the basis of theme, concept, design and its visual impact before making its recommendations, it said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 23, 2020 12:29 pm

tags #India

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.