App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2020 03:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Jio-Microsoft pact to create many more Dhirubhais: Mukesh Ambani

India, he feels, is poised to emerge as the top three economies globally in the next 5-10 years riding on the digital wave

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries, termed the pact between Reliance Jio and Microsoft as the ‘defining partnership of the decade’.

Speaking at the Microsoft Future Decoded Summit, Ambani said the partnership will work with businesses from startups, micro-enterprises, merchants, shopkeepers and large enterprises to drive, enable and build a new India, which will create many more Dhirubhai Ambanis.

“Though gaming is non-existent in the country today, everything we are doing in xCloud and broadband connectivity will make gaming bigger than music, movies and TV shows put together in the future,” he said, elaborating the huge potential of broadband connectivity in India.

Close

“Prior to the launch of Jio, the average internet speed in India was 256 kbps, which increased to 21 mbps as average mobile speed. Price of data in this country was Rs 300-500 per GB. With the launch of Jio, prices have come down to as much as Rs 12-14 per GB,” Ambani said.

related news

This fuelled digital growth and resulted in the Digital India vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi becoming a people’s movement today, he said. “Since Digital India was kick-started, about 380 million Indians have shifted to Jio’s high-speed 4G network.”

India, he feels, is poised to emerge as the top three economies globally in the next 5-10 years riding on the digital wave.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments 

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 24, 2020 03:48 pm

tags #Microsoft #Mukesh Ambani #reliance jio #Satya Nadella

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.